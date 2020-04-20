As Gov. DeSantis holds teleconference on plan to re-open Florida, DOH reports 26,660 COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis works to form a plan for reopening Florida for commerce, the Department of Health has tracked 26,660 COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Department of Health updates their COVID-19 numbers twice a day and Monday saw a small spike to 26,660 cases, 25,942 of which are Florida residents. That’s a growth of 360 cases from Sunday night. The Department of Health is also reporting that there have been 3,842 hospitalizations and 789 deaths.
At 2 p.m., Gov. DeSantis will hold a task force conference call to discuss how to safely reopen the economy in the state. WWSB will stream this on our Facebook page.
Here are the latest numbers for the Suncoast.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 289
Residents: 274 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 24 Hospitalizations* Residents: 89 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 120 (44%) Female: 154 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (4%) White: 219 (80%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 18 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 199 (73%) Unknown/No Data: 39 (14%)
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 428
Residents: 426 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 31 Hospitalizations* Residents: 79 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 60
Gender: Male: 178 (42%) Female: 244 (57%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 59 (14%) White: 249 (58%) Other: 33 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 85 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 31 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 267 (63%) Unknown/No Data: 128 (30%)
