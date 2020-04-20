Florida now has over 27,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, DeSantis announces members of Re-Open Florida Task Force

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Monday evening that the state now has 27.058 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
That’s a growth of 398 cases since the update on Monday morning. FDOH is also reporting that there have been 4,000 hospitalizations and 823 deaths.
Here are the latest numbers for the Suncoast.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 291
Residents: 276 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 28 Hospitalizations* Residents: 92 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 121 (44%) Female: 155 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 13 (5%) White: 222 (80%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 16 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 37 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 205 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (12%)
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 433
Residents: 431 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 33 Hospitalizations* Residents: 83 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 60
Gender: Male: 179 (42%) Female: 248 (58%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 64 (15%) White: 257 (60%) Other: 34 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 76 (18%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 35 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 280 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 116 (27%)
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the members of the Re-Open Florida task Force on Monday. If you’d like to find out who they are and more about the task force, click here.
