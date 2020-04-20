Florida attorney arrested for allegedly human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A central Florida attorney was arrested for allegedly human trafficking minors as young as 15-years-old according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.
According to a press release, John Gillespie, 71, operated a prostitution ring outside of his home in Melbourne, Fla. Gillespie was recently arrested after traveling to recruit victims as young as 16, for sexual favors in exchange for payments of up to $100.
Attorney General Moody said, “This behavior from a well-known and experienced attorney is repulsive."
Gillespie’s website states, ‘Never been a prosecutor, always on the right side of the innocent," according to Attorney General Moody.
The press release states that Gillespie posted multiple ads impersonating the teens to set dates with men on an escort website. He then allegedly lured the teenage girls and held them hostage stating the teens owed him money in legal fees, rent and for the purchase of drugs.
Gillespie and a co-conspirator, Mark Featherman, are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and human trafficking of a minor.
