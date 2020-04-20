First responders and health care workers to receive ‘increased’ child care services due to COVID-19 crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Education’s Office of Early Learning (OEL) announced it will increase access for child care for those working on the frontlines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
OEL has partnered with other statewide employers to create a referral process that will give priority access to child care services to responders who are working long hours to provide care to those in need during the pandemic.
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran says, “These individuals are critical to providing medical care to those affected by the virus, and finding child care for their own children while performing these life-saving jobs allows them to continue serving the public."
Childcare services will be available for three months and reexamined towards the end of services.
For more information and to find a map of Early Learning Providers, Click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.