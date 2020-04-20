First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a 5% chance for severe thunderstorms and a 2% chance for isolated tornado late this afternoon into the early evening. This could potentially move into the Suncoast right during the height of drive-time. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. The area in the watch has the northern part of the Suncoast included. The watch runs from 7 am to 3 pm. This is means that severe thunderstorms are possible in this area sometime during this time period. For our area, we would not expect to see these stronger storms approach the Suncoast until the later part of that window of time. Even if severe weather does not materialize, These storms could have heavy downpours of rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Podding of water on roads this evening could lead to hydroplaning issues. Updates on the risks will be issued on ABC7′s Facebook page and First Alert Weather App.