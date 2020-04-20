FHSAA cancels all state high school sports for the remainder of the school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSSA) canceled all high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
This includes all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events.
“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans is our top priority,” the FHSSA said Monday in a press release statement. “We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so so abrubtly.”
This decision comes two days after Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a mandate for all schools in the state to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
