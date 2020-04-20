Congressman Buchanan urges permanent drilling ban off Florida coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is calling for a bill to be passed that would permanently ban oil drilling off Florida’s coasts.
The protecting and securing Florida’s Coastline Act would make ban, which was put in place after the deepwater horizon oil spill in 2010 permanent.
Right now, the ban protects waters a little over 200 miles off the west coast of Florida from oil drilling.
However, this ban is set to expire in June of next year unless a permanent bill is passed.
