The Bradenton Farmers Market goes virtual

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Farmers’ Market has launched an online store to purchase local fruits, produce, and artisan foods directly from local vendors. In response to Florida’s Safer-At-Home Order, the physical weekly market has been canceled through May 8th.
Beginning Monday, April 20, at 4 p.m., customers may shop and securely place their online order. All orders placed between Monday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 p.m. will be fulfilled on Saturday of the same week.
To pick up an order, customers must bring a copy of their confirmation email (or have it available on their smartphone) to the designated pickup location on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to Noon, at 2004 6th Ave West, Bradenton in downtown Bradenton.
Customers are encouraged to open their trunk and have volunteers load the order into their vehicle.
Johnette Isham says the Bradenton Farmer's Market serves more than the community.
“There are so many farmers whose crops are dying on the vine. Dakin Dairy are throwing out milk and we have a real commitment to our community, our farmers and our food artisan group vendors.” says Isham.
The Bradenton Farmer’s Market needed a place so their customers can pick up their groceries.
Angel Oak Cafe owner Mindy Hill wanted to help.
“I have a café with a refrigerator with no way to serve anybody. I volunteered my space. Which works out very well to be a drive-through pick up, for the virtual farmers market." says Hill.
The Bradenton Farmers’ Market Online Store will begin with eight vendors: Milagros Farms, Sunshine Canning, Olive Branch, Pure Florida Honey, Saucy Guys, Honeyside Organic Farms, Blue Lily Farm, and Hickey Hollow Urban Farm. A variety of locally grown produce, organic produce, sauces, pickled vegetables, jam, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and locally produced honey will be offered. The Bradenton Farmers’ Market expects to include additional vendors in time.
