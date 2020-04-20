Boat Ramps and Beaches remain closed in the city of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners in the city of Sarasota agree beaches and boat ramps should remain closed due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
The board briefly touched on the subject during a Monday telephone conference meeting. Concerns of social distancing and possibly spreading the virus were the reasons many board members believe the closures are necessary. The city, along with Sarasota and Manatee Counties all have agreed to close beaches until more guidance and information can be provided by healthcare officials and the state.
The City Manager gave a brief update on the Coronavirus within the city and county. The virus is not expected to peak until the first week of May.
Discussions about Small Business Help, and Homeless issues to the next city meeting which is slated for May 4th. At that time it will be a virtual meeting.
