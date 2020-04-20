Attorney General Ashley Moody continues to encourage social distancing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General says she wants Floridians to continue social distancing themselves during the novel coronavirus pandemic to help protect law enforcement and healthcare workers.
“My heart goes out to our law enforcement officers and medical professionals risking their health and safety to fight this pandemic," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.
Moody said most Floridians are obeying Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘stay-at-home’ order; however, not all are which poses a greater health risk threat to our law enforcement and those working in the medical field.
“Sadly, several of these heroes have already succumbed to this highly-contagious disease and even more have been exposed and are in quarantine," Attorney General Moody said.
This announcement comes after two Deputies in Broward County passed away from COVID-19. Three other Deputies in Hillsborough County tested positive for COVID-19 after performing CPR. The deputies are now in a 14-day quarantine.
Floridians should be aware that violating an emergency declaration in Florida carries a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and subject to a $500 fine.
"Listen to our health experts, obey the stay-at-home order and help ease the burden on those risking their lives for us every day during one of the worst pandemics in modern history,” Attorney General Moody said.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.