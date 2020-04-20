Antiviral drug, remdesivir, may help in fight against COVID-19

Researchers across the country and the world are on a mission to find a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
There are several clinical trials for an antiviral drug called remdesivir.
Earlier this month we reported Sarasota Memorial Hospital was one of the first in the south east to begin clinical trials with Remdesivir.
The drug was created by Gilead and has been previously tested for Ebola and coronaviruses like SARS.
The CEO of Gilead says the majority of patients who were first treated through the program earlier this year have demonstrated clinical improvement after taking remdesivir.
It could be a good sign but researchers are awaiting on more data to see how safe and effective it is.
Remdesivir is still in the clinical trial phase but researchers remain hopeful.
Doctors told ABC 7 earlier this month that the medicine is being used at SMH on very sick people that are in the intensive care unit on ventilators but not in multi-organ failure.
“Different tools. Which one is helping which one isn’t? That’s why we do clinical research. We get these medications, we look at the information we see who gets better, when they get better and see what the side effects may be,” said SMH clinical research director Dr. Kirk Voelker.
On Friday, the scientists with the National Institutes of Health said early treatment with remdesivir on monkeys with COVID-19 show a reduction of the disease and damage to the lungs.
Gilead reports there are still so many questions left to answer. The CEO of Gilead says it’s not just about finding out if remdesivir is safe and effective. The clinical trials like the one at SMH will help answer questions like how long should patients receive treatment and at what stage of their disease would treatment be most beneficial.
“Which one has the most effect? I can’t tell you. What the side effects are? I can’t tell you just yet and that’s why we’re doing the clinical trials,” said Dr. Voelker.
SMH representatives say they have given remdesivir to five patients so far but it’s too early to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug.
Gilead representatives expect to have preliminary data from the study of remdesivir in severe patients by the end of this month.
If you want to see what other treatments SMH is testing out you can follow this link.