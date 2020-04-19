Multiple long term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the Sunday morning update from the Florida Department of Health there are now 690 combined total cases of of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Suncoast.
There are 407 confirmed cases in Manatee County and 283 confirmed cases in Sarasota County.
Many of these cases have been discovered throughout nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long term care facilities.
The following is a list of those facilities in both Manatee and Sarasota Counties that have coronavirus cases.
Manatee County Locations:
- Braden River Rehabilitation Center Llc
- Bradenton Health Care
- Brookdale Bradenton Gardens
- Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Residence at Bay Vue
- Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center
- Westminster Point Pleasant Manatee
Sarasota County Locations:
- A Banyan Residence
- Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Beneva Lakes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota
- Consulate Health Care of Sarasota
- Glenridge on Palmer Ranch Inc.
- Magnolia Acres
- Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Pines of Sarasota
- Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center Sarasota
For all coverage about COVID-19 and how it is impacting the Suncoast, visit the coronavirus section of our website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.