Local organization and Suncoast restaurants working together to feed front line workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of local real estate agents are working on keeping the Suncoast strong.
The group “Feed a Healthcare Hero” are going on their tenth day purchasing food for those in the front lines of the pandemic locally.
They’re working with local restaurants who also have been hit by the crisis by purchasing meals everyday, and then delivering those meals to local hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Sunday’s menu was from Connors Steak and Seafood in Sarasota. So far, they have made 40 deliveries in the last 10 days.
“It’s an absolute amazing representation of our community in particular the real estate industry which is often viewed in the background but to see the real estate community come together the support and the obviously the cash donations of the general public has been overwhelming,” Brian Loebker, co-creator of Feed a Healthcare Hero said.
The organization is looking for more restaurants in Manatee County and in Venice to take part of this effort.
If you’d like to sign up, visit the organization’s page on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.