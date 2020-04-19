Florida now has over 26,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 774 COVID-19 related fatalities

By ABC7 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 6:16 PM

(WWSB) - On Sunday evening, Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are currently 26,314 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those positive results, 25,598 are Florida residents. There have been 3,813 hospitalizations and the state has suffered 774 coronavirus related deaths.

During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota:

Total Cases: 284

Residents: 269

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 89

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64 Gender:

Male: 117 (43%)

Female: 152 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 12 (4%) White: 212 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 35 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 198 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (13%)

Manatee

Total Cases: 417

Residents: 415

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 78

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 2 to 98

Median Age: 60

Gender:

Male: 175 (42%)

Female: 236 (57%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)

Race: Black: 59 (14%) White: 246 (59%) Other: 33 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 31 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 266 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 118 (28%)

