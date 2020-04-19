Florida now has over 26,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 774 COVID-19 related fatalities

(WWSB) - On Sunday evening, Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are currently 26,314 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those positive results, 25,598 are Florida residents. There have been 3,813 hospitalizations and the state has suffered 774 coronavirus related deaths.
During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 284
Residents: 269
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 89
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64 Gender:
Male: 117 (43%)
Female: 152 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (4%) White: 212 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 35 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 198 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (13%)
Manatee
Total Cases: 417
Residents: 415
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 78
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 2 to 98
Median Age: 60
Gender:
Male: 175 (42%)
Female: 236 (57%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 59 (14%) White: 246 (59%) Other: 33 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 31 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 266 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 118 (28%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.