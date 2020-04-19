First Alert Weather: Sunday, April 19, 2020 - Isolated strong storms possible for the Suncoast tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. It will be slow to cool with overnight lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s.
Skies will start off partly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-80s. Dew points will be in the oppressive category, which will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 92-97 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage during the late afternoon and early evening hours ahead of a cold front which will move through the area by early Tuesday morning.
It won’t be the best day for boaters with seas at 2-4 feet, with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters. Showers and thunderstorms will also be something to be aware of as they progress southward throughout the day. There is a Small Craft Advisory and a Lake Wind Advisory that will go in effect tomorrow morning and last through tomorrow afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.