DeSantis: Florida schools will continue distance learning through end of school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that all K-12 schools in Florida will be continuing distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
DeSantis says this decision comes after speaking with many different people around the state and he emphasized that there were many differing opinions.
“Some parents were not interested in their kids going back,” DeSantis said. “Some others say it’s been tough around the house and they would have like to have seen them go back.”
But Narissa Smith has three children, one in elementary, one in middle and the other in high school. She says at first getting into the flow of online school was a challenge.
“Teachers have been great. We had some problems in reaching out to the teachers just regarding the work load. With seven different teachers not knowing all the teachers were assigning in with the class has been having a Crohn’s been due daily that was really hard. So when they went to the (?) Giving the kids Sunday complete assignments that was a huge stress relief.” says Smith.
Middle schooler, Maddie Smith, who is Narrisa’s daughter, says while she misses school, she’s happy she can still work at her own pace.
"I do miss some of my friends but we’re also not like having to go to school. And wake up at 6 In the morning. But I have kind of gotten used to it because I know what I need to do and I’ve been writing out what I have to do for the week."
Joe Bardi says he's relieved that distance learning is continuing for his 2 young children.
“I was very grateful that they canceled it. Because I did not want to be a position where I had to decide whether or not I felt good about sending my child back to school.”
DeSantis says that although distance learning is not the usual ideal situation, the state has good momentum for it and he feels this is the best decision to make considering where the state is in the school year.
