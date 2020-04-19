MCSO Deputies searching for missing 51-year-old man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for a 51-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday morning after last being seen in Bradenton.
Deputies say Timothy Rogers was last observed in the 4900th block of 14th Street West and that he last spoke with a friend on the telephone around 1:15 a.m.
According to deputies, Roger made statements that he was going to harm himself and they have reason to believe he was in the area of the Pictown Mobile Home Park several hours ago.
Anyone with any information of whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
