Congressman Buchanan sends letter to White House to address ‘wet-markets’ in China opening back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan sent a letter of concern to the White House this weekend in response to ‘wet-markets’ in China reopening.
In a letter to President Trump, Buchanan and Congressman Alcee Hastings are asking the president to encourage China to end lax regulation of those live animal markets.
This comes in consideration of the fact that the spread of coronavirus began in China.
They hope the president can encourage China’s president to ban unsanitary practice of purchasing live animals at these markets.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.