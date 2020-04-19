Boaters enjoy first weekend out on the water since boat ramps opened in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, all around the Suncoast there were clouds, rain, and no sunshine in sight.
“The thunder that I hear on the background is not a welcoming,” said boater James Eberstein.
But for some boaters in Manatee County, like Eberstein, it was first time in a while they were able to enjoy the water.
“It’s an opportunity to get out of the house.,” he said.
More than two weeks ago, Manatee County Commissioners decided to close down all county owned ramps in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Commissioners later decided it was time to reopen boat ramps by Monday, April 13th, with the condition that boaters will continue social distancing. This was the first weekend they were able to enjoy the waters again.
“Getting back to the norm of what we understand is life,” Eberstein told ABC7.
Meanwhile, the county wide curfew has been extended until April 21st, which continues everyday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Manatee County Commission will meet again on that date to decide whether to continue extending the curfew or not.
Beaches remain closed.
