30-year-old man killed in traffic crash in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a traffic crash that took place in Ellenton during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Troopers say the crash took place around 1:45 a.m. when Darryl Byrd and his passenger, Terrance Montgomery, 20, were traveling in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala southbound on State Road 93.
According to FHP, the Impala drove onto the exit ramp on U.S. 301 at mile marker 224 at a high rate of speed and Byrd traveled into a nearby grassy area while trying to make a right hand turn.
Troopers say Byrd lost control of the Impala and started rotating while he car was still in motion and it traveled back across the paved roadway and into a grassy area of the exit ramp.
Reports say that the right side of the Impala then collided with a palm tree before it came to its final rest.
Byrd was pronounced deceased at the scene and Montgomery was transported to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries.
It is unknown at this time if this is an alcohol related crash.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.