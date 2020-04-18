A Suncoast fitness group surprised a WWII veteran with a car parade

View this post on Instagram

F3 Suncoast was honored to pay tribute to an American HERO "Ace", a Navy WWII Veteran. He enlisted on The Day of Infamy - December 7th, 1941. His has no family here in Florida, therefore because of today's situation, he is left alone. Talking to him, outside his window, he said he felt like he was in Prison. His family reached out to F3, to see if we could possibly help! With no hesitation, plans quickly were made to honor this Hero. A large caravan of brothers, their families, & Friends met and drove by his window with flags & signs. He was deeply moved by our tribute and actions, and said "there are still Good Peolple in this World". Thank you "Ace" for your Service and dedication to our Country. You are a True American and we are honored to have you play a big part of our American History, as well as a friend. Blessings to you & stay Strong!