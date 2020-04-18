A Suncoast fitness group surprised a WWII veteran with a car parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - F3 Suncoast drove up to Palm Habour to surprise to pay tribute to “Ace”, a 92-year-old World War II Navy Veteran.
Ace's family doesn't live in Florida and contacted the group after hearing he felt lonely in his assisted living facility.
The F3 Suncoast greeted Ace with car horns and waving flags as he watched from his window.
The group says they were glad to make Ace’s day.
“Once he saw that he was so ecstatic. He couldn’t wait he was telling everybody in his living facility about what was going on. He was thrilled!” says Kevin Oatman, a member of F3 Suncoast.
