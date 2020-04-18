A Suncoast fitness group surprised a WWII veteran with a car parade

Suncoast Strong
By Marcine Joseph | April 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 8:43 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - F3 Suncoast drove up to Palm Habour to surprise to pay tribute to “Ace”, a 92-year-old World War II Navy Veteran.

Ace's family doesn't live in Florida and contacted the group after hearing he felt lonely in his assisted living facility.

The F3 Suncoast greeted Ace with car horns and waving flags as he watched from his window.

The group says they were glad to make Ace’s day.

“Once he saw that he was so ecstatic. He couldn’t wait he was telling everybody in his living facility about what was going on. He was thrilled!” says Kevin Oatman, a member of F3 Suncoast.

View this post on Instagram

F3 Suncoast was honored to pay tribute to an American HERO "Ace", a Navy WWII Veteran. He enlisted on The Day of Infamy - December 7th, 1941. His has no family here in Florida, therefore because of today's situation, he is left alone. Talking to him, outside his window, he said he felt like he was in Prison. His family reached out to F3, to see if we could possibly help! With no hesitation, plans quickly were made to honor this Hero. A large caravan of brothers, their families, & Friends met and drove by his window with flags & signs. He was deeply moved by our tribute and actions, and said "there are still Good Peolple in this World". Thank you "Ace" for your Service and dedication to our Country. You are a True American and we are honored to have you play a big part of our American History, as well as a friend. Blessings to you & stay Strong!

A post shared by F3 Suncoast (@f3suncoast) on

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.