Property appraiser charged with $200,000 fraud

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a county property appraiser in Florida illegally paid himself more than $176,000 over three years and made nearly $27,000 in fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Wakulla County Property Appraiser Brad Harvey was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of organized scheme to defraud.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday evening suspending Harvey from office.
