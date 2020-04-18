Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida receiver Josh Hammond has plenty of company in this tight spot. Hammond is one of hundreds of pro prospects who haven’t undergone formal medical checks before the NFL draft. It's a vital look at vitals that NFL teams consider as important as anything they see on tape. Hammond and his many counterparts weren't invited to the NFL combine and missed another chance to be poked and prodded when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most pro days and all pre-draft visits. Hammond says "there's really no way to get that done on FaceTime or Zoom, either.”