First Alert Weather: Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Another cold front brings scattered to widespread rain chances on Monday

For tomorrow, there will be a few peaks of sunshine with scattered clouds hanging around throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, and dew points will remain in the low 70s. The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will allow feel-like temperatures to range from 93-96 degrees. It’ll be breezy at times with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. A stray and short-lived shower can’t be ruled during the afternoon as temperatures begin warming up.