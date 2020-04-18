First Alert Weather: Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Another cold front brings scattered to widespread rain chances on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
After some much needed rainfall earlier today, skies will become partly cloudy this evening as a result of a high pressure that has built in offshore. There is a slight chance for a redeveloping shower for inland locations, otherwise it will remain quiet tonight. Winds will be light out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.
For tomorrow, there will be a few peaks of sunshine with scattered clouds hanging around throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, and dew points will remain in the low 70s. The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will allow feel-like temperatures to range from 93-96 degrees. It’ll be breezy at times with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. A stray and short-lived shower can’t be ruled during the afternoon as temperatures begin warming up.
A cold front will approach the Suncoast on Monday evening, and will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of it.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.