FDOH reporting Florida now has 25,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases
By ABC7 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 6:12 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Saturday evening that there are currently 25,492 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those positive results, 24,797 are Florida residents. There have been 3,745 hospitalizations and the state reports 748 deaths.

During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota:

Total Cases: 279

Residents: 264

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 88

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64 Gender:

Male: 115 (44%)

Female: 149 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 208 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (7%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 34 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 196 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (13%)

Manatee

Total Cases: 362

Residents: 360

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 78

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 2 to 97

Median Age: 56

Gender:

Male: 161 (45%)

Female: 195 (54%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)

Race: Black: 49 (14%) White: 207 (57%) Other: 27 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (21%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 25 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 219 (61%) Unknown/No Data: 116 (32%)

