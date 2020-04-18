FDOH reporting Florida now has 25,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Saturday evening that there are currently 25,492 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those positive results, 24,797 are Florida residents. There have been 3,745 hospitalizations and the state reports 748 deaths.
During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 279
Residents: 264
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 88
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64 Gender:
Male: 115 (44%)
Female: 149 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 208 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 34 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 196 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (13%)
Manatee
Total Cases: 362
Residents: 360
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 78
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 2 to 97
Median Age: 56
Gender:
Male: 161 (45%)
Female: 195 (54%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 49 (14%) White: 207 (57%) Other: 27 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 25 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 219 (61%) Unknown/No Data: 116 (32%)
