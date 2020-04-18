DOH Sarasota to host appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site next week throughout Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota (DOH Sarasota) is scheduled to host three coronavirus (COVID-19) drive thru testing sites in Sarasota County next week.
The testing is by appointment only and is only for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and/or anyone who works in a health care setting.
The three locations where the testing sites will be are the following:
North Sarasota: Tuesday, April 21, 8:00 a.m. until Noon, Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota.
Mid-County: Thursday, April 23, 8:00 a.m. until Noon, Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
South County: Friday, April 24, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port.
To make an appoint, call 941-861-2883 and all callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
Appointments are limited, but more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
