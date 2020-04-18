DeSantis: Florida schools will continue distance learning through end of school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that all K-12 schools in Florida will be continuing distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
DeSantis says this decision comes after speaking with many different people around the state and he emphasized that there were many differing opinions.
“Some parents were not interested in their kids going back,” DeSantis said. “Some others say it’s been tough around the house and they would have like to have seen them go back.”
DeSantis says that although distance learning is not the usual ideal situation, the state has good momentum for it and he feels this is the best decision to make considering where the state is in the school year.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.