Coronavirus Crisis impacting Suncoast Real Estate Market

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - come here to the Suncoast to find a home with year-round beautiful weather.
But due to the Coronavirus Crisis, realtors are seeing a shift in the market.
“Over this past month, we definitely see sales activity decline. We’ve seen showings decline but it hasn’t gone to zero. In fact, in the last seven days, they were 242 new contracts written.”
The Zarghami Group has been serving the Suncoast for over 7 years.
David Zarghami says despite the decline in sales, there are currently 7,000 homes on the market within Sarasota and Manatee County.
“There are people who need to move, they need to sell, even if during this circumstance. They have to move in. People are in the mindset they’re taking advantage and it could work for them.” says Zarghami.
If you are looking to buy, there are ways to tour a home while following CDC guidelines.
“Take advantage of the virtual tours. Buyers are typically going to see 10 to 12 homes before they make a decision. I think the circumstances today require really using all the online tools available. And get down to your top two or three properties.” explains Zarghami.
If you feel comfortable selling your home now.
“Those looking at homes, are really looking to buy now. Price in your comfort zone and if comfortable to sell, take advantage of it.”
According to the Zarghami Group there is no right or wrong way to navigate the market only what's right for you.
“In pandemic circumstances or not, you cannot time the market. And anyone who tells you they did just got lucky. You just don’t know. What it wise we always give to people as what we are advising people now, do what you need to do for your family. Do what’s in your best interest and do what you can afford.” says Zarghami.
