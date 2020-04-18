Confirmed coronavirus cases numbers in Florida are almost at 26,000

By ABC7 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:02 AM

(WWSB) - On Sunday morning, Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are currently 25,996 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those positive results, 25,300 are Florida residents. There have been 3,766 hospitalizations and the state has suffered 764 coronavirus related deaths.

During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota:

Total Cases: 283

Residents: 268

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 88

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64 Gender:

Male: 117 (44%)

Female: 151 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 12 (4%) White: 211 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 34 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 198 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (13%)

Manatee

Total Cases: 407

Residents: 405

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 78

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 2 to 98

Median Age: 59

Gender:

Male: 172 (42%)

Female: 229 (57%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)

Race: Black: 53 (13%) White: 244 (60%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 31 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 258 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 116 (29%)

