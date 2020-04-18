Confirmed coronavirus cases numbers in Florida are almost at 26,000

(WWSB) - On Sunday morning, Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are currently 25,996 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those positive results, 25,300 are Florida residents. There have been 3,766 hospitalizations and the state has suffered 764 coronavirus related deaths.
During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 283
Residents: 268
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 88
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64 Gender:
Male: 117 (44%)
Female: 151 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (4%) White: 211 (79%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 34 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 198 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (13%)
Manatee
Total Cases: 407
Residents: 405
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 78
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 2 to 98
Median Age: 59
Gender:
Male: 172 (42%)
Female: 229 (57%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 53 (13%) White: 244 (60%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 31 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 258 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 116 (29%)
