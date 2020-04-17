Update: SMH latest COVID-19 cases; no deaths reported

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced in a release Friday that no new patients have died from COVID-19.
This is an update after the hospital 13th patient died on Thursday.
SMH now has tested more than 1,000 patients. According to the release, 34 patients are hospitalized.
There are no new employees to test positive for COVID-19; however, one employee is currently hospitalized.
The other 17 SMH employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 are being monitored from home.
Continue to follow ABC7 for the latest SMH COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.