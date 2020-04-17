Tide Cleaners Help Lighten the Load for Front Line Workers on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During these tough days, it’s been hopeful to see how our community has come together to help one another during this pandemic. Today, we’re learning of yet another business that is offering support to those working on the front lines. From now until at least May 8th, Tide Cleaners are helping lighten the load for them.
“They’re out there protecting our communities and working really hard and not spending a lot of times with their family. We started thinking what we can do to help, and it was obvious, to take one of their daily chores off of their to-do lists,” Robert Lyons, local franchise owner of Tide Dry Cleaners, tells ABC7.
They’re offering same day service, seven days a week for all health care workers, police officers, firefighters and all of their families at the three Tide Cleaners locations in Sarasota.
“Let them focus on what they do best which is protecting our community, and let us focus on what we do best which is cleaning clothes,” said Lyons.
The process is outlined on their website, but they’re making it as convenient as possible for these essential workers. Tide Cleaners are offering 24/7 drop off options and curb-side pickups as part of practicing social distancing.
“We’re there on their schedules.. We know a lot of them are working long, hard hours, so if they need us to do pick up, we’re happy to go to their place of work or do home deliveries, as well. We’re just trying to make it as easy as we can on them and their families,” explained Lyons.
These are three Tide Cleaners locations in Sarasota County that are offering this:
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.