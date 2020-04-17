As state works to open more testing sites, Florida reports 24K+ positive COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 11:36 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Friday that there are currently 24,119 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those positive results, 23,443 are Florida residents. There have been 3,507 hospitalizations and the state reports 686 deaths, an increase of of 18 from Thursday’s results.

During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota:

Total Cases: 269

Residents: 254

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 82

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64

Gender:

Male: 109 (43%)

Female: 145 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 206 (81%) Other: 20 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 16 (6%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 32 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 187 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 35 (14%)

Manatee

Total Cases: 314

Residents: 312

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 64

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 14 to 94

Median Age: 57

Gender:

Male: 142 (46%)

Female: 165 (53%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)

Race: Black: 43 (14%) White: 196 (63%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (16%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 22 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 201 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 89 (29%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.