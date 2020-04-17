As state works to open more testing sites, Florida reports 24K+ positive COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Friday that there are currently 24,119 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those positive results, 23,443 are Florida residents. There have been 3,507 hospitalizations and the state reports 686 deaths, an increase of of 18 from Thursday’s results.
During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 269
Residents: 254
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 82
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64
Gender:
Male: 109 (43%)
Female: 145 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 206 (81%) Other: 20 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 16 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 32 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 187 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 35 (14%)
Manatee
Total Cases: 314
Residents: 312
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 64
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 14 to 94
Median Age: 57
Gender:
Male: 142 (46%)
Female: 165 (53%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 43 (14%) White: 196 (63%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 22 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 201 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 89 (29%)
