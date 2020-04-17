Sarasota Memorial Hospital to offer ‘in-house’ COVID-19 testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced it will now offer in-house testing for admitted COVID-19 patients. The in-house testing will give the hospital an advantage on how quickly it will receive test results.
Most hospitals experience delays when waiting for results from outside labs.
In a press release, SMH says test result turnarounds can sometimes take up to 10 days from an outside laboratory but with in-house testing, results will take less than 2 hours.
Harold Vore, director of SMH Laboratory Services says, “It makes a huge difference, especially when we can turn it around so quickly."
While the development is great news to the hospital, supplies are limited. SMH can only test between 25-30 inpatients a day.
For more information and future COVID-19 related updates, Click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.