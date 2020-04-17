Sarasota Co. beaches will remain closed.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County operated beaches will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as counties across the state debate the issue.
Although there is a “re-entry” plan in the works, the county has no established timeline to reopen.
In addition to the beaches, amenities in county parks such as playgrounds, athletic courts and indoor recreational facilities will stay closed.
For spaces that are open, the county is asking patrons to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
The Board of County Commissioners will meet next week on Wednesday, April 22.
