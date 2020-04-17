Rain chances increasing early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We had a little taste of spring this past week for one day only, now it’s back to muggy weather for the weekend.
We will see a slight chance for a shower or two late on Saturday as a piece of energy moves through N. Central Florida. It will brush by us late Sat. afternoon and early evening and will bring a slight chance for a few showers later in the day.
The skies will be generally partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s near the coast and mid to upper 80′s away from the water. The heat index won’t be as high as it was earlier in the week, but it will still feel like the low to mid 90′s for most during the afternoon hours.
Saturday night expect partly cloudy skies overnight with a low in the low 70′s. Sunday look for partly cloudy skies once again with a 10% chance for a late day shower. The high on Sunday in the mid to upper 80′s.
Monday a cold front moves in but it will not be that strong. We will see an increase in cloudiness on Monday with a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be in the low to mid 80′s due to increase in cloud coverage.
Hold on to your hat on Monday as winds will be strong out of the SSW at first than NW later in the day. Speeds will be up to 20 mph with higher gusts.
Tuesday through Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s.
For boaters expect winds out of the SW turning to the W later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.