Manatee County curfew extended through April

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - During a virtual meeting Friday afternoon, Commissioners in Manatee County voted to further extend the city’s recently adopted curfew that was set to expire April 17.
The previous curfew was designated to place restrictions on people being out between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and allowed police to stop gatherings on both public and private property. Private property was removed from the enforcement.
Essential workers will not have to abide by the ordinance if they are headed to and from their professions.
The curfew will be extended until April 21. You can read Manatee County’s order below.
