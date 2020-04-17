Investigators looking for identity of person behind anti-semitic vandalism

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public will be able to identify a man who vandalized a Temple earlier this month with anti-semitic graffiti.
On April 2, the man was caught on surveillance camera entering Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road. Once inside, the man caused around $5,000 in damage when he spray-painted swastikas on multiple surfaces.
The suspect is a white male in his 20s or 30s. He appears to be somewhere between 5′10 and 6’1. At the time of the incident he was clean shaven and had no visible tattoos. He was caught on camera wearing a dark baseball cap, short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops. He also had headphones in his ears.
If you recognize the man, contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.
