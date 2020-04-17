Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Top recruit Jalen Green says he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of that route as a potential path to the NBA. Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft. Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that initiative.