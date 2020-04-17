Food Bank of Manatee says demand for food continues to rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Many people along the Suncoast are suffering financially from Coronavirus. Because of that, The Food Bank of Manatee is preparing for the long run.
Maribeth Phillips, who is the President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, said The Food Bank of Manatee has had about a 75% increase in phone calls where people are calling in to ask where they can get food.
The Food Bank of Manatee currently supplies food for about 100 different pantries and soup kitchens in the area. Because they are seeing an up tick in people needing food, the food bank actually has found and secured new partners to make sure that they’re able to keep up with the demand. But, Phillips said she’s still worried because there are limitations on some food items and delays in shipments. The time of year also concerns her since there is usually higher demands for food in the summer.
"Just like back in the recession, we saw huge spikes for the demand in food and the need for food in our community. We fully expect that to happen. I mean typically as we approach the summer, we see food donations drop off. You know the need goes up because we have the children home from school," Phillips said.
Phillips said the Food Bank is still looking for food donations from the community. To make sure those donations are clean, all donations are put into quarantine for 72 hours before they are given out. All cans are also wiped down. Staff and volunteers at the food bank are also having their temperatures taken before they walk into their facility and are wearing mask and gloves.
Those safety precautions are the same for volunteers and staff part of Meals on Wheels of Manatee. Thousands of meals go out each week to seniors and community members who can’t leave their home or are isolated. Volunteers making the drop off for Meals on Wheels make sure to practice social distancing. Those receiving the meals are asked to leave a table or a chair for the person to drop off the meals on. They then call the senior from their car to let them know it was delivered. The driver also wears a face mask and gloves when dropping the meals off.
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has started delivering meals in bulk.
"We're delivering the meals in bulk so that our clients get seven days worth of meals in one delivery. So it cut down on the delivery, it cuts down on the interaction and we've kept our volunteers for home delivered meals at home so that they are safe. And we've been able to use our staff to get those meals delivered," Phillips said.
And because the people who take part of Meals on Wheels Plus aren't getting the same type of social interaction they once did, Phillips said staff makes sure to call each senior at least once a week to check in with them and see if they need anything else.
