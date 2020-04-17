Food Bank of Manatee says demand for food continues to rise

Those safety precautions are the same for volunteers and staff part of Meals on Wheels of Manatee. Thousands of meals go out each week to seniors and community members who can’t leave their home or are isolated. Volunteers making the drop off for Meals on Wheels make sure to practice social distancing. Those receiving the meals are asked to leave a table or a chair for the person to drop off the meals on. They then call the senior from their car to let them know it was delivered. The driver also wears a face mask and gloves when dropping the meals off.