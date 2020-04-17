Florida residents speak out about unemployment process

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The total number of Americans filing jobless claims in the last month now soars to roughly 22 million. Meanwhile, there are 850,000 jobless Floridians who are waiting for applications to be processed. There have also been many Suncoast residents who have stated they continue to have a problem applying for assistance, where some have yet to receive a stimulus check. Joe Bardi, a St. Petersburg resident says, “They need to fix this now."
After nearly a month, Bardi was finally able to get through the application process, but is now playing the waiting game to receive unemployment benefits.
“Once I claimed the two weeks, I felt pretty good about it, because I was like well I got through the worse part. I think that what we are finding out, is that is not true at all. The worse part of it is that once you file, you are just not going to get the money, for who knows how long,” states Bardi.
Yesterday, Governor Ron Desantis signed a new order yesterday that would suspend the 'actively seeking work requirement' that needed to be completed by claimants bi-weekly.
"This will hopefully free up some more space and to be able to move some more claims through. It is not a silver bullet, there's a bunch of moving pieces here, but I do think that it can help,” said Desantis.
Steve Huggins, a Venice resident, was one of the millions of Americans who also struggled to get the application through.
“I finally got through and got my pin reset. I spend another 3 days, which I think was Wednesday of last week I started at 10:00 in the evening, I finally got finished with my application at 5:30 in the morning,” says Huggins.
Huggins preparations for a late season hurricane has helped him stay financially afloat, and now awaits his first unemployment check.
"Living in Florida you have to plan for the winter because you never know when that one hurricane is going to hit, and tear you up. We did have some savings for that, to keep bills paid. Plus, I'm retired military, so I do get a retired check coming in every month, which does take care of the mortgage and the electricity; the two main things. So, thankfully we are getting by at the moment."
Bardi spent thirty minutes yesterday trying to check the status of his application and hopes it becomes easier.
"The process was so ridiculous to begin with that I have no idea if I did it right. So, I'm terrified that I'm going to get rejected on a clerical error. So, I have to keep checking, but the checking seems almost impossible or very difficult."
The unemployment process has many feeling hopeless at this point, but it's a work in progress that has been addressed by many government officials.
Bardi says, "I just hope that we all get through this, and that there is some nice fun on the other side, whenever that happens."
If you are looking to file a claim for unemployment benefits, you can do so by visiting http:///www.floridajobs.org/RAApplication or by clicking the link below to download a paper application. You can print it out, fill it out, and then mail it in.
