Florida now has over 25,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 740 COVID-19 related deaths
By ABC7 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 11:07 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Saturday morning that there are currently 25,269 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those positive results, 24,577 are Florida residents. There have been 3,680 hospitalizations and the state reports 740 deaths.

During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota:

Total Cases: 278

Residents: 263

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 84

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64 Gender:

Male: 115 (44%)

Female: 148 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 207 (79%) Other: 25 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (7%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 33 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 191 (73%) Unknown/No Data: 39 (15%)

Manatee

Total Cases: 352

Residents: 350

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 74

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:

Age Range: 2 to 97

Median Age: 55

Gender:

Male: 157 (45%)

Female: 189 (53%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)

Race: Black: 47 (13%) White: 202 (58%) Other: 26 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 74 (21%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 25 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 210 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 115 (33%)

