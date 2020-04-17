Florida now has over 25,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 740 COVID-19 related deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Saturday morning that there are currently 25,269 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those positive results, 24,577 are Florida residents. There have been 3,680 hospitalizations and the state reports 740 deaths.
During a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state is working on setting up more drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. He announced the location of two new testing sites in Broward County.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 278
Residents: 263
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 84
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64 Gender:
Male: 115 (44%)
Female: 148 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 12 (5%) White: 207 (79%) Other: 25 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 33 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 191 (73%) Unknown/No Data: 39 (15%)
Manatee
Total Cases: 352
Residents: 350
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 29
Hospitalizations*
Residents: 74
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age:
Age Range: 2 to 97
Median Age: 55
Gender:
Male: 157 (45%)
Female: 189 (53%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 47 (13%) White: 202 (58%) Other: 26 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 74 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 25 (7%) Not-Hispanic: 210 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 115 (33%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.