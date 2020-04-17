First responders in Sarasota and Manatee Counties honor hospital workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire departments and other first responders saluting doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are on the front lines in Sarasota and Manatee Counties during this coronavirus pandemic.
“I think to show support is important, we have our community giving us support in the fire stations and the EMS stations and we want to make sure that we do the same for the hospital staff,” said Chief Paul Dezzi with the Longboat Key Fire Department.
19 fire and rescue departments with more than a hundred first responders and 50 fire trucks and emergency vehicles participated in this special event. They had their lights going and sounding horns. It was a way for them to say thanks to the hospital workers and vice versa. Lisa Hinds works with the critical care unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She says she was thankful for what transpired today.
“It’s very touching, obviously we’re so grateful, it’s very kind," said Hinds. "They’re enduring the same thing we are so we relate to what they’re doing and we’re very appreciative.”
In addition to Sarasota Memorial, the same exact scene played out this afternoon at eight different hospitals in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, Blake Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton were just a few of the medical facilities honored today.
“These people come in everyday and they literally put their life on the line for people in the community," said Robert Meade, CEO of Doctors Hospital. "A lot of concern out there right now, so we’re really excited about being able to offer support for the community.”
“Our hospital staff who continues to care on the patients don’t get recognized enough, so we just wanted to show our appreciation for all the hard work that they do,” said Chief Will Schreiner with the Sarasota County Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.