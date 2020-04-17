First Alert Weather: Look for more sunshine today and warmer temperatures

Tomorrow the southwest wind will be with us most of the day and the focus of showers will be to our north and along the east coast of the state. Temperatures will continue to rise and humidity will increase. By Sunday the “feels like” temperatures will be in the mid 90′s. You will also notice an increase in cloud cover on Sunday. That will be due to an approaching front that will bring a very real risk of severe weather to the deep south. By the time the front makes it’s way to the Suncoast on Monday the severe weather threat will diminish and we will get our next good rain chance day. Another day with a chance for rain will come one week from today.