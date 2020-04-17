COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Newtown at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Testing began this morning at 9 AM and continued through noon. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site was in the parking lot of the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.
The testing was by appointment only. According to the Sarasota County Health Department of the 32 appointments made, 31 showed up to get tested.
A spokesman for the county health department Steve Huard says, there will be administering other COVID-19 tests drive-thru sites to ensure that testing is available for everyone in every community.
“We were missing some people by holding the testing site at one location. In the county, you know one size does not fit all. We’re moving through this process, we are developing a strategy and efforts to get out and make testing available to the community.” says Huard.
The city of Sarasota District 1 Commissioner Willie Shaw says he was advocating for the COVID-19 testing site in his district.
“I pushed for the north Sarasota testing because they are not being tested in the north, here.”
Commissioner Shaw says a number of residents are non-medical frontline workers and they too need to be tested
“They are in the stores serving (the community), definitely I think deserves just as much attention as everyone else.”
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be offering COVID 19 testing by appointment for North Sarasota residents on Tuesday, April 21st.
Testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
· All patients must have an appointment to be tested.
The testing location will be provided when the appointment is confirmed. Everyone who arrives for testing appointments must present a photo ID.
If you have any questions, please call DOH-Sarasota at 941-861-2883.
