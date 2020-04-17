Former Manatee Co. Commissioner Brown passes away from COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During an emergency meeting of the Manatee County Commission, Commissioner Carol Whitmore announced that former Commissioner Gwen Brown had passed away after contracting COVID-19.
Dr. Gwendolyn Brown was the first African American commissioner in the county. She was elected in 1994 and served District 2 until 2010.
The commission, which attributed her death to complications from coronavirus, was holding an emergency session on COVID-19 when Dr. Brown’s death was announced.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.