Women’s Resource Center to offer virtual services during COVID-19 crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the world adjusts to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Women’s Resource Center CEO says it will continue to offer services online to its Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
CEO Ashley Brown says, “Our goal is to help connect people to the resources they need during this crisis, and to assist our partners with getting the word out about opportunities. Access to funding during this crisis is a top concern.”
A recent COVID-19 Response Initiative grant of $21,500 will help pay for the technologies needed to support the virtual services.
The available services are;
- Mental health counseling
- Employment coaching
- Resource advising
- Ask an Attorney
WRC was also awarded an additional $7,500 grant to help support single women during the pandemic.
Brown says, “This support comes at exactly the right time and we are all very grateful to both foundations.”
To learn more about the Women’s Resource Center and its services, Click here or call (941)-256-9721.
