Warmer weather to move back to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was nice while it lasted but the cool weather we saw on Thursday will be replaced by warmer weather on Friday and will stick around through the weekend.
The cold front which moved through Thursday will move back northward as a warm front which will keep skies cloudy along with a slight chance for a shower or two. The rain chance is not all that high at 30%.
So expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a high around 85 degrees. So it will be much warmer on Friday as winds shift to the east later in the day. Friday night expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70′s.
Saturday look for a weak piece of energy to move over N. Central Florida which will bring a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon and inland. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 80′s.
Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with generally mostly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 80′s. It will be muggy once again with winds out of the south and southeast out ahead of the next front.
Monday a cold front moves in and brings a better chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy on Monday with a 50% chance for rain. The high on Monday is expected to be in the mid 80′s.
Tuesday skies clear and temperatures remain warm with highs in the upper 80′s.
