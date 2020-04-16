SMH Update: 13th patient to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced in a release Thursday that its 13th patient to test positive for COVID-19 has died.
This is an update after the hospital said two patients passed away on Wednesday April 15 from COVID-19.
SMH has tested more than 870 patients. 32 patients who have tested positive are hospitalized while 64 patients have been discharged.
According to the release, SMH now says 17 employees have tested positive while one employee who tested positive is included in the number of hospitalized patients.
The remainder of employees are either being monitored while some were cleared to return to work.
