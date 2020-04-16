New Website that Connects Florida Farmers with Local Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried announced a web page launch for Florida’s farmers, ranchers and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keep Florida Growing webpage, is a one-stop online portal with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that will offer information for COVID-19 food related information.
Commissioner Fried said in a release, “With COVID-19 deeply affecting not only Floridians but also agriculture, our state’s second-largest economic driver, we’re launching a new one-stop page to support consumers and our agriculture community.”
“We’re bringing together Floridians and their food producers in one place to share state and federal resources, ways to buy and sell farm-fresh Florida products, and information on steps we’re taking to keep Florida growing,” Commissioner Fried said.
Florida producers can list its products one the Florida Farm To You commodities list by clicking here.
Consumers can also find food related information including the U-pick farm locator where fresh produce can be found.
