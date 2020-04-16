New program will allow SNAP users to order groceries online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Children and Families is launching a pilot program that will allow those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase groceries online with their EBT card.
The program will let those who are sheltering in place get groceries while practicing social-distancing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The pilot program in Florida will begin with an initial launch on April 16. The first store to launch will be Walmart at their five Tallahassee location before opening the service statewide. On April 21, both Walmart and Amazon online grocery purchasing will be available statewide as the Department partners with the USDA to expand shopping options.
Order online with your EBT and select curbside pick-up. Your EBT card cannot be used to pay for grocery delivery.
For more information about the online purchasing pilot, click here.